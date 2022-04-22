Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after purchasing an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.31. 947,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,469,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

