Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $89.80. Approximately 431,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,469,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

