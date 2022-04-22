Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.08.

ALGN stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.