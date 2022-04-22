Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,941 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.