Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $288,800.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

ALKS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

