Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Increased by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Allegion comprises approximately 2.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Allegion worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 513,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

