Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $269.72

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.72 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 255.83 ($3.33). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.37), with a volume of 1,100,803 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.83.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,661.46). Also, insider Neeta Patel purchased 186 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($643.72). Insiders bought 4,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,274 in the last quarter.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.