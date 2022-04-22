Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,450.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,409.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,673.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,784.39.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.