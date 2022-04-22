Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.580 EPS.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

