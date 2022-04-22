AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 99,315 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

