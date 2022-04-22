Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Achieves $10.19 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $222,546.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,282,485 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

