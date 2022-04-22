Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.