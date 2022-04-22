Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,919. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 over the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

