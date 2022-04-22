Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of AMTB stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

