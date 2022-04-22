America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.