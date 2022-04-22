American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.68. Approximately 344,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 627,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.78 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.97.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

