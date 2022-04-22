American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 37.26%.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

