Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.46 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

