AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 4.2%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $104.30. Approximately 1,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.82.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,578 shares of company stock worth $4,149,772. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.