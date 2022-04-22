Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$686,024.64 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Halliday purchased 21,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$31.92 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,024.64 ($504,429.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

