Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2,660.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

