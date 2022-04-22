Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS remained flat at $$5.40 on Thursday. 2,282,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.