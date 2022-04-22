Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) to report $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. 169,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,569. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

