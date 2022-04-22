Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,884. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

