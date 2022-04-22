Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.52 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

