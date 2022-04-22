Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to post sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the highest is $173.27 million. SP Plus reported sales of $128.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $685.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SP Plus by 38.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 39,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

