Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.75 Million

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will announce $106.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the lowest is $105.60 million. Appian posted sales of $88.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $444.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.73 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 430,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,909. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

