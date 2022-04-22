Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

