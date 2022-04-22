Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.01. 7,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,537. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

