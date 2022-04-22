Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $900.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 1,034,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

