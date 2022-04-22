Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the lowest is $26.09 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $192.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 619,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,586. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

