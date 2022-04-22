Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.
LUG stock opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.
In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.
Lundin Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
See Also
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.