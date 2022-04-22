Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

LUG stock opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

