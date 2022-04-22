Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.04 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

