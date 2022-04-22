Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$19.36

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.20. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

