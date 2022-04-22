Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$19.36

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE opened at C$16.31 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$992.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.10%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.