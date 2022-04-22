Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $54.67

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,673,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.89 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

