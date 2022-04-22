Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) PT at $89.42

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

