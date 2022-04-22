Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.58

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms recently commented on CADNF. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Cascades has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

