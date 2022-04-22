Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Target Price at $60.00

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

