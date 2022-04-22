Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $77.38

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 7,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,405. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

