Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $24.38

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

