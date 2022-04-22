Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $24.38

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.96.
Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
