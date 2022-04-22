Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $119.33

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.27.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.