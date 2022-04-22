Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $17.67

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
