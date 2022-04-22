Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $17.67

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

