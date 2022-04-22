Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT at $32.50

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

