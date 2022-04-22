Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $24.33

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.