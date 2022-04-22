Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $24.33

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
