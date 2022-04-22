Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,513. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
