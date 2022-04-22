Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,513. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.