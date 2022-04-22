Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $202.31

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE WEX opened at $169.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16,994.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

