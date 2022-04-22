Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA: SU) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €133.00 ($143.01) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €175.00 ($188.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($177.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €185.00 ($198.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €175.00 ($188.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €128.00 ($137.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/8/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €154.00 ($165.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($177.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of SU stock opened at €147.34 ($158.43) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.49 and a 200-day moving average of €152.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

