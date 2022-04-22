Analyzing Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23%

Risk and Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.38 $4.46 million N/A N/A Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.21 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.45

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kuke Music.

Summary

Zhongchao beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

