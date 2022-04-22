Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.75. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.